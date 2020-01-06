SB’s best-tasting spirits of 2019

6th January, 2020 by admin

With such a high calibre of medal winners spanning all categories of The Global Spirits Masters, being voted ‘best in class’ is the mark of a truly exceptional product. Here, we celebrate the Taste Masters of 2019.

In The Global Spirits Masters, the overriding question the judges ask themselves is: “Does this spirit taste good?” This can be broken down into particular criteria regarding balance, mouthfeel, expression of category, creativity and value for money. The appearance of the liquid and its aroma are also key considerations, but the main one is undisputedly taste.

Since each entry is judged completely blind, it is the liquid alone that must do the talking. The Spirits Business chairs each round in the competition, and there are always some fascinating and surprising results when the names of the bottles are revealed. Silver, Gold and Master medals are bestowed on worthy expressions, and at the end of each competition – still without any brand information – the panels of judges retaste each Master medal winner to select a ‘best in class’ of the day: the Taste Master.

Each spirit is retasted by the judges, who then rank their top three favourites. The chair of the competition will independently tally the results to determine which expression has received the ultimate accolade.

The Taste Master trophies were presented during The Global Spirits Masters Awards Lunch at Frederick’s in London at the end of November.

Click through to the following pages for a profile of each Taste Master winner.

