The big interview: Mark Reynier, Renegade Rum

“I don’t really care where rum is going; the same thing with Waterford – do I care where Irish whiskey is going? Not really.” Waterford Distillery and Renegade Rum Distillery founder Mark Reynier has never been one to mince his words. Reynier is on a terroir‐driven quest to make the “ultimate single malt whiskey – and the same with rum”.

News of Reynier’s intention to build a distillery in Grenada emerged in 2018, but the idea came to Reynier around 2012/2013. Grenada became home to the project after a fruitless 10‐year search around the world.

“I went to Fiji, I went to Mauritius, Réunion, and then all the way down the Caribbean, and there just weren’t any distilleries worth buying,” Reynier recalls. “I knew I wanted sugarcane as the primary source of flavour. So it became clear I was going to have to build my own distillery.”

The former managing director of Bruichladdich was no stranger to such a challenge. After renovating the Victorian Islay distillery, then converting the Guinness Brewery in Waterford into his “state‐of‐the-art, technological marvel” Irish whiskey distillery, Reynier had learned a few lessons in “what to do and what not to do in building a distillery”.

ASPIRATIONS INTO REALITY

After being introduced to Grenada through a contact via his finance director at Bruichladdich, Reynier was certain he had found the place to turn his rum aspirations into reality. “The moment I turned up on Grenada, the moment I arrived at the airport, I thought ‘wow, this is it; this is exactly what I’ve been looking for’,” he says. “But I remember driving around the island and thinking ‘well, where is all the sugarcane?’ And there wasn’t any.”

This presented the perfect “blank sheet” for Reynier’s terroir‐driven plans. “It gave us the opportunity to start completely anew, to propagate, via tissue culture, fresh, disease‐resilient, genetically clean sugarcane,” he explains.

Before the distillery could be built, Reynier had to ensure the island could cultivate enough sugarcane. “We started growing the sugarcane first to prove we could actually grow enough to make it worthwhile to build a distillery, so this was all back to front,” he says. “In that process, we got very good at growing sugarcane, and we had carefully synchronised the growth so we would have enough mature sugarcane to allow us to distil all year around.”