Amorim creates sustainable stoppers

2nd February, 2021 by Nicola Carruthers

Leading closures producer Amorim has unveiled a new range of sustainable stoppers as part of the firm’s strategy to supply eco-friendly products.

The Portuguese company has released several new sustainable products: the Re-cork range, Wood Tops and a new 100% cork stopper.

The firm said it has streamlined its global operations and reinforced its international distribution network to provide clients with specialist advice on how they can maximise their sustainability efforts.

The new Re-cork range of recyclable and biodegradable stoppers is described as ‘ideal substitutes’ to plastic tops. The new line is part of the firm’s commitment to replace plastic capsules with recyclable and biodegradable solutions.

The move is aligned with Amorim’s vision for a circular economy for plastic. By 2025, 100% of packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable, and 30% of plastic packaging will be recycled.

The Re-cork capsule is made from 30% to 50% agglomerated cork content and either a bio-based or recycled polymer. The stoppers require less energy consumption during injection moulding and are lighter (with the exception of Recork-BHC), which cuts the cost and carbon footprint of transportation.

The Re-cork range also includes recycled plastic stoppers, which can be recycled at the end of their life span. The range is available in five options and can be personalised.

Furthermore, Amorim said the Re-cork stoppers are more affordable than wood tops. As such, the Re-cork range is expected to see ‘rising market demand’ due to its sustainability credentials.

The 100% cork stopper is described as a completely natural product made from a single core plank. The stoppers benefit from Amorim’s patented Whitetop technology, which stops tannin migration and colour evolution of white spirits.

Meanwhile, the fully biodegradable Wood Tops are made using the combination of two 100% natural materials, wood and cork. The wood is sourced from sustainably managed forests in Northern Europe, where new trees are planted to replace all felled trees.

Amorim has also acquired two companies that produce wood tops – Swedish firm Elfverson and Portuguese stoppers producer Biocape. Amorim said demand for wood tops has grown by more than 300% over the last five years.