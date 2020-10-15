Top Black-owned bars to support around the world

15th October, 2020 by Owen Bellwood

The multicultural nature of the global bar scene makes bartending around the world incredibly exciting. In celebration of this, we’ve highlighted 10 venues owned by Black trailblazers.

From a Caribbean drinking den in the centre of Paris to a globally-influenced watering hole in Brooklyn, the global bar scene is full of nods to the diverse owners behind some of the world’s best venues.

In celebration of this, and to mark Black History Month in October, we’ve rounded up 10 top drinking dens across the globe established by Black pioneers. Featuring a specialist agave spirits bar in London and Amsterdam’s best-loved soul food, cocktail and poetry bar, there is a huge variety of on-trade venues owned or founded by Black people across the world. We’ve listed just 10 but there are many more to visit.

