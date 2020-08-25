Beveland Distillers creates Carcacas Club rums

25th August, 2020 by admin

Spanish drinks group Beveland Distillers has released a range of Venezuelan rums, called Caracas Club.

The new range has launched with Caracas Club 8 Years and Caracas Club Nectar.

Caracas Club rum is described as a mix of light and dark rums, aged between eight and 10 years old. They were aged in white oak barrels that previously contained Bourbon.

The eight-year-old rum is said to offer notes of its country of origin, including cacao, banana figs and a mix of citrus peels.

Beveland Distillers also produces Dominican rum brand Ron Relicario, Marama Spiced Fijian Rum, and Ron Jungla, a 10­-year-­old rum made with Caribbean liquid that has undergone a second maturation in Bodegas Suau brandy barrels in Majorca.

In addition, Beveland Distillers has revealed a new bottle design for its Tres Sombreros Tequila range. The new bottles, which retain the brand’s wooden cap, are slightly narrower to make it easier to handle while serving.

A lower border embossment has also been added to the bottles, inspired by Aztec motifs that are reminiscent of the product’s origin.

The design of the labels have also been updated using a variety of earth tones to highlight the artisanal nature of the Tequila.

The Tres Sombreros Tequila range includes blanco, reposado and añejo bottlings.