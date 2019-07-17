Amorim combats counterfeiting with NFC-enabled corks

17th July, 2019 by admin

Leading cork producer Amorim has released a new range of bartop stoppers, which incorporate near field communication (NFC) technology to tackle counterfeiting.

The new range, called the Tap Series, uses NFC technology to include a microchip containing pre-recorded information, allowing consumers to “confirm the origin and authenticity” of the products.

The microchip holds information such as a serial number, production date and online links that provide exclusive details. NFC-enabled phones will be able to access additional information such as serving and mixing suggestions, product information, promotional campaigns and competitions.

The NFC microchip within the Tap Series also gives producers the opportunity to “develop innovative apps for their spirits”.

The microchip is said to provide a “far more reliable mechanism” than a QR code, which can be easily replicated.

Amorim said the industry faces “increased problems of counterfeiting” with high-tech solutions as the “best way to thwart this trend”.

The Portugal-based cork manufacturer also said that cork closures are already helping to tackle counterfeiting, since cork can’t be locally sourced in the markets where fake products have the highest market share.

Amorim said counterfeiting is a “major problem in fast-expanding spirits markets, including parts of Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa”.